chloe marcie tote bag



MESSAGE FOR ALL CATHOLICS: "JESUS IS IN THE CONFESSIONAL" Despite evil attempts at discrediting Catholic Priests, many fallen-away Catholics will soon be returning to the practice of their faith. The reason: the Church's new feast on the Sunday after Easter. What new feast you might say? It is the Feast of Divine Mercy. The Catholic Church has been celebrating this feast ever since the Vatican had made it official on April 30th in the Jubilee year 2000. Why would every Catholic want to come back, you might ask? It is the promise that Jesus Himself made for a complete forgiveness of all sins and punishment on that day, even to the most terrible sinner imaginable. God in His great mercy is giving mankind a last chance for salvation. When did Jesus make this promise and how does one get it? Jesus left all the details in a diary that He commanded Saint Faustina to write in the 1930s. It was her job to record everything that He wanted mankind to know about His mercy before He returns to judge the world. To get this great promise one has to go to Confession and then receive Holy Communion on that Feast of Divine Mercy, which has now been called Divine Mercy Sunday throughout the whole Church. Jesus said, whomever approaches the Fountain of Life on this day will be granted complete forgiveness of sins and punishment. (Diary, 300) To receive Communion worthily one should be in the state of grace and without serious sin. How many today receive Holy Communion with souls stained with mortal sins? When a person receives the true Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus in Holy Communion without first going to Confession to cleanse their souls, that soul is going even deeper into sin. Many have not confessed their sins in a long time so this special promise of a complete pardon is an incentive to come to Jesus, with trust, before He returns again to judge the world. In Saint Faustina's diary, she recorded that Jesus also indicated that He Himself is right there in the confessional. Jesus told her, "When you approach the confessional, know this, that I Myself am waiting there for you. I am only hidden by the priest, but I Myself act in your soul. Here the misery of the soul meets the God of mercy. Tell souls that from this fount of mercy souls draw graces solely with the vessel of trust. If their trust is great, there is no limit to My generosity." (1602) Jesus knew that people would really need to hear these words of re-assurance today, so He went on to say "Come with faith to the feet of My representative...and make your confession before Me. The person of the priest is, for Me, only a screen. Never analyze what sort of a priest that I am making use of; open your soul in confession as you would to Me, and I will fill it with My light." (1725) "Here the misery of the soul meets the God of mercy. (1602) Many feel that their sins are unforgivable but, Jesus said, "Were a soul like a decaying corpse, so that from a human standpoint, there would be no hope of restoration and everything would already be lost, it is not so with God. The miracle of Divine Mercy restores that soul in full. In the Tribunal of Mercy (the great sacrament of Confession) ...the greatest miracles take place and are incessantly repeated." (1448) "Here the misery of the soul meets the God of Mercy". (1602) Every sin imaginable could be forgiven by Him! So many people are weighed down by sin and their prideful nature keeps them away from the confession of their sins. They are living in misery. Jesus said, "Oh, how miserable are those who do not take advantage of the miracle of God's Mercy! You will call out in vain, but it will be too late." (1448) "Tell aching mankind to snuggle close to My merciful Heart, and I will fill it with peace." (1074) "There is no misery that could be a match for My mercy. (1273) Jesus came to restore sinners and one would be foolish to turn away from His merciful love. On the evening of His resurrection Jesus appeared to His Apostles and the first thing that He did was to give them the power to forgive sins (John 20:19-31). This is done through the power of the Holy Spirit. For sure it was not the Lord's intention just for the Apostles to forgive sins but rather for that power to be passed down through the Holy Spirit to the priests of today. That is why Confession is so much of an uplifting experience; we are actually receiving heavenly graces and the forgiveness of sins from the Lord Himself! Most people haven't spent much time thinking about the future. Some might think that they are brilliant and successful in this life, but what is that as compared to eternity? The father of lies has everyone focused on this life while not thinking about what happens in the eternal life. If you really want to be wise, think about where you are going to spend eternity. We will be there for quite a long time. Many do not believe in the fires of hell. Unfortunately, those are the ones that usually will end up there. Be wise, think about it! Remember these words of Jesus, "I desire that the Feast of Mercy be a refuge and shelter for all souls, and especially poor sinners. On that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open. The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment." (699) " Souls perish in spite of My bitter Passion. I am giving them the last hope of salvation; that is, the Feast of My Mercy. If they will not adore My mercy, they will perish for all eternity...tell souls about this great mercy of Mine, because the awful day, the day of My justice, is near. (965) Wake up people of the World, and repent of your sins, this just might be our last hope of salvation! Contact your local Catholic Church and arrange go to Confession as soon as you can, so that you may be ready always to receive Jesus in Holy Communion, especially on Divine Mercy Sunday, when you can receive the total forgiveness of your sins and punishment! It is like receiving a brand new start in life!

