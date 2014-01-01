|
Sister Faustina's
Vision of Hell
"I, Sister Faustina Kowalska, by the
order of God, have visited the Abysses of Hell so that I might tell souls
about it and testify to its existence...the devils were full of hatred for
me, but they had to obey me at the command of God, What I have written is
but a pale shadow of the things I saw. But I noticed one thing: That most
of the souls there are those who disbelieved that there is a hell." (Diary
741)
|
The Apostle of Divine
Mercy
St. Maria Faustina Kowalska
of the
Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy
|
"Today, I was led by an angel to the Chasms of Hell. It is a place of
great torture; how awesomely large and extensive it is! The kinds of
tortures I saw:
The First Torture that constitutes hell is:
The loss of God.
The Second is:
Perpetual remorse of conscience.
The Third is
That one's condition will never change.
The Fourth is:
The fire that will penetrate the soul without
destroying it. A terrible suffering since it is a purely spiritual
fire, lit by God's anger.
The Fifth Torture is:
Continual darkness and a terrible suffocating smell,
and despite the darkness, the devils and the souls of the damned see
each other and all the evil, both of others and their own.
The Sixth Torture is:
The constant company of Satan.
The Seventh Torture is:
Horrible despair, hatred of God, vile words, curses and blasphemies.
|
These are the Tortures suffered by all the damned together, but that
is not the end of the sufferings.
Indescribable Sufferings
There are special Tortures
destined for particular souls. These are the torments of the senses.
Each soul undergoes terrible and indescribable sufferings related to
the manner in which it has sinned.
I would have died
There are caverns and pits
of torture where one form of agony differs from another. I would have
died at the very sight of these tortures if the omnipotence
of God had not supported me.
No One Can Say There is No Hell
Let the sinner know that he will be tortured
throughout all eternity, in those senses which he made use of to sin.
I am writing this at the command of God, so that no soul may find
an excuse by saying there is no hell, or that nobody has ever been
there, and so no one can say what it is like...how terribly souls
suffer there! Consequently, I pray even more fervently for the
conversion of sinners. I incessantly plead God's mercy upon them. O My
Jesus, I would rather be in agony until the end of the world, amidst
the greatest sufferings, than offend you by the least sin." (Diary
741)
Diary,
Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, Divine Mercy in My
Soul (c) 1987 Congregation of Marians of the
Immaculate Conception, Stockbridge, MA 01263. All
Rights Reserved. Used with permission.
|
Home |
Message for Catholics |
Vision |
Feast
After Easter? |
How to Celebrate |
|
Divine Mercy Image |
Theology |
Chaplet
|
Novena | News
Flash |
|
Presentation |
Homily
Starter |
Pope's
Homily |
News Stories |
|
Join Us |
Knights of Mercy Program |
Image Catalog |
Order
Form |
Links
|
©Copyright
2014, Apostles of Divine Mercy
Contact: Robert R. Allard at
1-888-732-0722
Email:
robertallard@divinemercysunday.com